EXCLUSIVE: Ritvik Arora: Didn't expect YRHPK to end; REVEALS about Bigg Boss 14 and Netflix show offer

Ritvik Arora, who was earlier associated with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar ke, opens up on the show going off air soon, web shows, rejecting Bigg Boss 14 and turning down a Netflix show. Read.

The news of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke ending left everyone including the star cast shocked. Ritvik Arora, who played Kunal before Avinash Mishra replaced him, is also equally shocked with the development. He, in an interview with us, revealed that he never expected this to happen as the story was going fine. He also mentioned about his future projects and why he refused a Netflix offer and Bigg Boss 14 call. Over to him:

What was your first reaction knowing YRHPK is ending soon. How did you come to know about it?

Even I did not expect the show to end this soon. None of us did. I read it on social media actually, everyone was commenting to extend the show, that's when I got to know and I was shocked. I think the story was going so well, the surrogacy track was so progressive. I think for me it was first time watching it on Indian Television and it was treated very well.

Did you speak to anyone post the news was out?

Yes, I spoke to Kaveri because I knew it held immense importance to her as it was her first show and the first show is always special, I know that feeling. You are shattered and feel very low when it ends. So I tried to talk her through and told her what matters is that she gave her best.

When you were replaced, fans had swarmed social media asking for your return. Was seeing that sort of love overwhelming?

It was very overwhelming. It wasn't expected. I thought it won't be much big of a deal but apparently it was. I was so thrilled to see so much love was pouring in. It was just unfortunate how things panned out and the coronavirus hit all of us so intensely.

Are you in touch with the cast members? Shaheer and you have always shared a great bond.

Not just with Shaheer Bhai, I am very much friends with everyone on sets. They all called me when this news of me not being a part of the show came out. I had a word with everyone. Everyone was sad and even I was sad because it wasn't something I wanted to do per se but it just happened in the moment. I keep talking to everyone. We have this WhatsApp group still and we communicate there.

I got a call for Bigg Boss 14 too but right now I was not ready for a reality show like that; had to turn down a Netflix show too Ritvik Arora

Do you regret whatever happened. Do you wish sometimes that would have not happened?

I don't think much about what could have happened and what should have happened. It is just that we have to deal with the fact of whatever happened.

What is next in stores for you?

I have been approached for a couple of shows. I liked a few scripts. Let's see how it pans out. I was even approached for Bigg Boss but then I wasn't ready for a reality show just yet but I am looking forward to do something which challenges me as an actor. This show had so much to offer to me as a character as an actor, it was so challenging, a bit of an edge to it. Hence, I will be a little more careful of picking my script next.

What about web. Is that an option you are looking at?

Yes, I am but I am looking for clean projects as of now. I was approached for a project on Netflix but apparently it had a few scenes which I was not comfortable doing. So, I didn't go for it.

