Exclusive: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 to get an extension till February end

Such is the star power and charisma of Salman Khan that his directors keep repeating him and the producers of his reality show, Bigg Boss, don’t want to let him go. Last year, Bigg Boss 14 got another twist and a pleasant surprise for Salman’s fans when the makers decided to extend the extremely popular reality show to Valentine's Day 2021 and added six more wild card entries to make it more enticing for the viewers. This year, too there’s a huge surprise for Bigg Boss fans as the makers have apparently decided to extend the show.

Says a trade source, “Bigg Boss 15 was to be held till January 16 but the makers, going by the show’s popularity, extended it to January 31. Now, apparently, they will extend this season till the end of February. Apart from the high TRP’s and excellent viewership the show holds across India, the ongoing pandemic is also a reason that the show has been given an extension. The BB set at Film City has the contestants living in a bio bubble and with utmost safety precautions taken for Salman and the rest of the team. Right now, introducing a new show when they have a hugely successful one already running with spiralling TRP’s, does not make sense.”

This time too, like last year, the extended show will see lots of wild card entries, including, the makers are planning to get Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia and Vishal Kotian, who will re-enter Bigg Boss 15 and take on the new contestants. “Salman also has no shoot going on currently as his Tiger 3 Delhi shoot has been postponed so he has given extra dates for the extension. Hence, Bigg Boss 15 will now apparently, get extended till the last week of February. Vishal tested positive a few days earlier but he can still re-enter after a few weeks, if he tests negative and gets well soon.”

Salman is expected to fly to Hyderabad for shooting with Chiranjeevi to shoot an extended cameo for Godfather in the first week of February. The source says that hectic shoots have never been an issue with Salman. “December was an extremely hectic month for Salman as he jumped from one project to another. After shooting for an action sequence at the Tiger 3 set, he flew to Riyadh for the Da-Bangg show, headed straight to the Bigg Boss sets for Weekend Ka Vaar and resumed shooting for the final schedule of Tiger 3 again in Mumbai till Christmas. When he can come from UAE to shoot for Bigg Boss 12 during Bharat, this is just Hyderabad. He has done it a number of times for Bigg Boss including the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3 in UAE again, Sultan and Kick. With every film, he has an overseas schedule clashing with Bigg Boss. It’s a seven-day schedule in Hyderabad for Godfather and it won’t be tough for Salman at all, to fly in and out to shoot for Bigg Boss 15.”

