EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi beams with joy as she recalls meeting Prabhas; Says ‘I am a big fan of Baahubali’

Shivangi Joshi is a prominent name in the telly world and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress rose to fame with her role of Naira in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She featured opposite Mohsin Khan in it. She played the role for more than 5 years and was loved by the audience. The actress recently opened up about her fangirl moment when she met South star Prabhas, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

The Balika Vadhu actress shared, “I did meet him. I am a big-time Baahubali fan.” On being asked about her pairing with Prabhas on the big screen, she was seen blushing as she says, “Agar mujhe mauka mila unke saath kaam karne ka toh main bhag bhag kar jaungi. He is a superstar and he is amazing.”

On being asked what she told him when she met him in 2019, Shivangi replied, “I am a big fan.” She added that “He was so sweet, he was so humble. Mujhe bahot acha lag raha tha unse mil kar. Mujhe lag raha tha kya hoga. What will he say? But he was really sweet and very nice.”

Shivangi Joshi was part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for a long time and she along with her co-lead Mohsin Khan left the show this year. The actress was last seen in the show Balika Vadhu 2 as the grown-up Anandi, but the show wrapped up soon due to low TRP ratings. Shivangi and Mohsin had also collaborated for a music video, which was loved by their fans. She had also worked with Shaheer Sheikh in a music video recently.



