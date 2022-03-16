EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi on equation with Mohsin Khan after their stint on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ended

After their journey on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ended, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan reunited for the music video ‘Teri Ada’, which was unveiled in February this year. Shivangi says that she loves doing music videos. “I love it, and our last song ‘Teri Ada’ I think was loved by everyone. It is definitely a beautiful and meaningful song. Our Kiara family was really waiting for both of us to come together again and do something. So we did that and everyone really liked it,” says Shivangi.

She further adds, “So I am happy. I have some more projects lined up, and more music videos which are very interesting.” The actress informs that her next single is a North based love story. Meanwhile, how is her and Mohsin’s equation after their stint on the show ended? “The equation has always been good. It’s the same. Nothing has changed,” Shivangi says.

Meanwhile, the actress has also continued her lessons for boxing, which she had started when she was shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. “People have seen the action side of Sirat, the other character that I played in the show. Sirat was a boxer. In fact, I enjoyed boxing so much that even after the show ended I am still learning it. I am really enjoying it. I have always wanted to learn new things, and boxing may be I enjoyed it so much that I am still doing it and I think it's good. I’ll be tougher,” she concludes.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi says to pay someone on basis of gender is wrong; Pay disparity doesn’t exist in TV