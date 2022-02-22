EXCLUSIVE: Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar on their anniversary; Actress says 4 years have been dreamy, beautiful

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples in the telly world, and as they celebrate their fourth anniversary today, the duo open up on their equation and love for each other. “I feel in life, nothing is perfect. But to love the other persons’ imperfections takes you forward in the direction of being perfect. So we love each other, and we love each others’ flaws too, and that’s probably one of the reasons why our relationship even today is the same as it was some four-five years back,” says Shoaib.

Dipika adds, “Also the friendship that we had, we still share that bond. Aaj bhi hum usi way mein masti bhi karte hai, ladte bhi hai, so that is still alive and it plays an important role in your life as partners.” They got married on February 22, 2018, and the duo talks about this four year journey. Shoaib and Dipika state that they are full of gratitude for it.

“In fact, in one of my vlogs I had said this - the reason we are so blessed is because everyone in our family plays their part to perfection. The reason our relationship as a couple is so simple is because our family members are very supportive. That also plays a very important role in your life. So yes, the four years have been very dreamy and beautiful because of all of us together, it’s not just us,” shares Dipika.

Meanwhile, they unveiled their new music video titled, Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan, today.

Also Read | Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan: Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar drop music video to celebrate 4th wedding anniversary