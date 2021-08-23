EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Sharma on Namak Issk Ka going off air: Happy as we’ll end it on a positive note

Shruti Sharma, who has been winning hearts with her stint in Namak Issk Ka, has become a household name with her versatile performances on the small screens. The actress is currently seen playing the role of Kahaani in the show opposite Aditya Ojha and her performance had grabbed a lot of appreciation. And while the show is going off air now, Shruti is witnessing mixed emotions and is overwhelmed with the love she has received for her stint in Namak Issk Ka.

Talking about the same, Shruti exclusively told Pinkvilla that she is elated with the way the story was presented. She said, “I am not heartbroken. Now the time in which we are living, if a good show runs for 9-10 months or a year, that a very fine time for the show. After a year, you tend to lose grip on the show and somewhere it exaggerates in a way that you will feel that there is no logic anymore. There are very few shows who are able to maintain that crispness of a story after a year also and that is a very prominent fact.”

Furthermore, Shruti also said while the show is ending on a positive note, she does feel emotional about parting ways with the teams. “Somewhere we were aware of the fact that the moment the story will be reaching an end, it will not be stretched. Because the subject is very crisp and it can’t be stretched since the concept was ‘kya naachne wali ladki ko koi ghar ki bahu accept karega ya nahi’. And the day the family will accept her, the story will be completed. So somewhere I am happy also that we will end this show on a very positive and crispy note that will leave people wondering what will happen next. I am glad I got to play a double role which I was aware of and people liked it. But you do feel a little sad when a show ends as the team becomes family,” she added.

To note, Namak Issk Ka marked Shruti’s first collaboration with Aditya and the actress is all praises for her co-star. She said, “It has been an amazing experience to work with him. He is such a nice person, humble and focused. Besides, he is fun and he is crazy on set. He is totally different from his onscreen character. Yug is very calm, serious and intense and Aditya is totally different”. Meanwhile, Shruti is also overwhelmed with her journey so far and believes she still has a long way to go.

“I feel grateful as I didn’t have to struggle much in my career. I am glad to have got those opportunities to get the kind of roles I wanted to play because many people don’t get the opportunity to choose their projects. In 3 years, I did beautiful projects and I can’t thank God and my fans enough for this,” Shruti added.

