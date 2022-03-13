EXCLUSIVE: Spy Bahu actors Sana Sayyad & Sehban Azim talk about show’s comparison with Alia Bhatt’s Raazi

Popular actor Sehban Azim will be soon seen in a new entertainment show with actress Sana Sayyad. The duo will be working together for a thriller comedy show named Spy Bahu, in which Sana will be seen portraying the character of a spy. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the duo talked about the concept of the show and also shared about their characters.

Among the numerous questions asked in the interview, they were asked if the concept of the show is very similar to Alia Bhatt’s movie Raazi, in which she played the role of a spy. To this, Sana replied, “When I first got the narration, and I got to know that she is a spy, then the first thought that came to my head was Katrina from Tiger or Alia from Raazi. I thought it would be strong, focused, and stern… very focused. I thought aisa kuch hoga.” She added, “When you are thinking about a female spy or RAW agent, you think of her as physically strong, calm, composed, very graceful, very flamboyant, very secretive and she knows how to add layers.”

Talking about her character, she says, “Sejal is unfiltered, she is all over the place, she is falling everywhere, she is losing her specs, she speaks between her parents, she doesn’t know where to stop, she doesn’t know what to talk. She is a small-town girl, like a proper Jamnagari loud character. You look at her, she is so funny and you will think, ye spy banegi.”

She added, “Uske flaws hi use unique banate hai and in the first episode only it will not feel like Raazi.”

Sehban Azim agrees with her and says, “That is what makes all the difference.”

See the complete interview of Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim here-