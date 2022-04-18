EXCLUSIVE: Sudhanshu Pandey says his character in Anupamaa is not a villain; Talks about Band of Boys

Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television, and Sudhanshu Pandey has received a lot of appreciation for playing Vanraj Shah in it. His part in the show has grey shades. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked if he is concerned about getting stereotyped as a negative character, here’s what he had to say. “I am not worried about that because what I have done with my character is, I try to strike a balance while playing it,” says Sudhanshu Pandey.

He further adds, “Sometimes it tends to be written very negatively. So what I do is with my performance I keep in mind that I have to walk a very thin line, by not becoming negative, and by not becoming hundred percent positive too. Vanraj is a very complex, complicated character anyway. He has got so many complexities in his nature that he cannot be a normal guy, he is slightly unpredictable also sometimes”.

Sudhanshu also explains, “He has got so much going on in his head at any given point in time that it is bound to be, and it’s a human character. Most of us are like that in our real lives also, we have got so much going on in our heads and in different situations we react differently. So I strike a balance, essentially just so that people don’t start looking at it as a hundred percent villain. He is not, and which everybody understands too.”

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu is also popularly known for Band of Boys, and in a conversation with Pinkvilla a while back, another member Karan Oberoi had confirmed that the band will be reuniting for an album soon. However, Anupama - Namaste America actor says that he isn't aware of that development.

“Maybe the band is doing it. I am not a part of the band unfortunately now. But Siddharth Haldipur has decided to go back to the band, so I think four of them will definitely be doing something soon together. We are all very good friends, it's just that I am not a part of it because of my work and routine. But they probably will be coming out with something soon,” Sudhanshu concludes.

Also Read | Vivian Dsena finds love again; To marry former journalist Nouran Aly from Egypt