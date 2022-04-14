EXCLUSIVE: Sudhanshu Pandey on Anupama - Namaste America; TV show being a turning point in career & trolling

Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television, and a prequel of it titled Anupama - Namaste America will be unveiled soon on Disney + Hotstar. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Sudhanshu Pandey who plays Vanraj Shah in the daily soap, opened up on the story behind the title - Anupama - Namaste America. “It is because of her dream of wanting to go to America for a dance show. She always had this thing for dancing, and has been a trained dancer as per the show,” explains Sudhanshu.

He adds, “So the story will revolve around a couple of things, one of which, a very prominent reason, is that she wants to go to America for a dancing event. It’s like a catalyst to sort of create the story around how women want to be on their own, have the skill, and should also make use of the skill and talent they have in spite of having a family, kids or responsibilities. So they are going in the past, and it is actually Vanraj and Anupama’s story from 17 years ago.”

Sudhanshu states that Anupamaa has been a turning point in his career. “It surely has. It has given me a lot of popularity amongst the masses, especially the middle class audience. I have done over 45 films - all big, small - probably the biggest that India has ever seen called Robot 2.0 with Rajini (Rajinikanth) sir, and a Hollywood film with Jackie Chan. I have done films as a hero with so many heroines like Mahima Chaudhry, Raveena Tandon, and Priyanka Chopra,” says Sudhanshu.

He further shares, “So having done so much work and having been a part of India’s first ever boy band, I have seen a lot of popularity. But I think with the kind of reach television has today, if you have a successful show on television, it gives you an incredible reach into the masses. So that’s something that has definitely made a huge difference in terms of the following I have. It’s a show that has appealed to everybody.”

His character in the show has negative shades, which also invites a lot of social media trolling towards him. Sudhanshu admits that the trolling does affect him. “It's very human to get affected by negative comments. I don’t think unless you have achieved a different level of sadhana, where you have risen above emotions, then it maybe won’t affect you. But as human beings we all do get affected by negative trolling, because those are faceless people on the internet and they sometimes say really nasty, abusive, and disrespectful stuff,” the actor states.

Sudhanshu says that it’s hurtful sometimes. “But I guess it is also a sign of how much it is being watched by all sorts of people, and it is affecting people. Even if I am getting trolled, it means the character is so perfectly set in people’s mind that they actually believe that we exist. So trolling I would say is also a form of appreciation. If people don’t hate Vanraj from time to time, then how would they feel the love for the other side? That's how it works. It's a give and take kind of a relationship there,” he concludes.

