EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Lodha is NOT being replaced by Jaineeraj Rajpurohit

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. The team completed 14 years a few months ago and has turned out to be a classic show. Each and every character of this series has a unique identity and a separate fanbase. They are even popular as memes on social media, and the cute love equation between Daya and Jethalal often tops the reels. The popularity of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah among the children led the makers to come up with its animated series too.

In these long 14 years of run, several characters bid adieu to the show and were filled in by other actors. However, for the past few months, the exits of actors from this show have often grabbed headlines. Neha Mehta, Raj Anadkat to Shailesh Lodha, these sudden exits became the talk of the town. While Neha's character, Anjali Mehta has been replaced by Sunayna Fozdar, the narrator's role essayed by Shailesh Lodha is still vacant. Reports have been doing the rounds that actor Jaineeraj Rajpurohit has been roped in to fill in Shailesh's role as Taarak Mehta. However, this holds no truth as the makers of the show, Neela Film Productions confirmed to Pinkvilla that this news is "not true."

The focus is to find new Dayaben

When further prodded if the search is extensively on for Taarak Mehta's role, the makers said that they are focussing on finding Daya's replacement, earlier played by Disha Vakani. For the unversed, Disha took a maternity break when she was pregnant with her first child. While the fans waited for her to return, the wait became rather indefinite. However, Daya's character has been kept alive on the show through some or the other storyline.

A video shared by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fan club a few days ago, had Asit Modi talk about his desire of seeing the old cast but some people did not wish to return.

Earlier, when Pinkvilla asked Raj Anadkat about his absence from the show as Tapu, he told us, "My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense. When the time is right, everyone will get to know."

