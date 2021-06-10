EXCLUSIVE: Tera Yaar Hoon Main’s Ansh Sinha reveals his favourite sport: I was a gold medallist in swimming

Ansh Sinha of Tera Yaar Hoon Main is gaining attention for his performance in the show. But there is one more thing which he is passionate about. In the interview, he has revealed about it.

The Sony SAB's show Tera Yaar Hoon Main has been keeping the audience hooked with its appealing storyline. The audience is in awe of the actors' performances. One such character is Ansh Sinha aka Rishabh Bansal. He is gaining immense popularity in the show. Apart from acting, he also loves all kinds of sporting activities. Swimming is something close to his heart as he’s a gold medallist in that sport. Yes, you are reading right. He is a trained swimmer.

Ansh Sinha talking about his love for sports said “During my school and college days, I was more inclined towards sports though I never got a chance to play for my school’s cricket team, that did not stop me from pursuing my love for sports I tried my hand at swimming, and I won a gold medal for it. I wish and hope that in the future I get that opportunity to pursue my career in sports as well. Tera Yaar Hoon Main has fulfilled my dream of being an actor and I am grateful to the entire team. Pursuing something in the field of sports would be made feel I have added another feather in my hat of achievements.”

He further said, “Like every other Indian, I have unconditional love for cricket. My favourite sports person since my childhood has been Sachin Tendulkar. It is something which I not only love to watch but I try to always make time in between the shoots so that I can practice it as well. I am a person who makes sure I am updated about all the news in the field of sports but especially cricket.”

He also revealed that he watches matches whenever he gets time between the shoots.

