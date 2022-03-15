EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their love story; Share first impressions of each other

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s The Khatra Khatra Show was recently unveiled. In a conversation with Pinkvilla about the show, Bharti and Haarsh also opened up on their love story. Talking about their first impressions of each other, Bharti jokes, “Bahut bhadde the hum. Main bhi ajeeb si, yeh bhi ajeeb se hi hain.” Haarsh informs that it wasn’t love initially.

Recalling their first meet, Haarsh states, “I was narrating one script for Comedy Circus, and that time she came into the room. I had just started out as a writer then, and in the beginning a person is obviously nervous. But suddenly she entered and made everyone laugh much more than what I had written just from her conversation. I lost my flow, but yes that was the first impression. I am sure she didn’t even pay any attention to me.”

He further adds, “We fell in love eventually though. We were friends for around four to five years. It wasn’t like we had fallen in love from day one. We were both in our own lives, working hard. But when you long for someone’s support and love is when you realise she is right there. That’s when we expressed to each other, fell in love, spoke to each other, and took some more time. We took another five to six years till we got married. So it was, I think, a 10 years long journey.”

Bharti shares that she and Haarsh used to have a lot of fun. “We would roam around on his bike. Haarsh would suggest places to eat pakodas and chaat. I would wrap a piece of cloth around my face, as people would recognise me since I was doing Comedy Circus then,” she concludes.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

