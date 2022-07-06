EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash enjoy romantic dance by the beach

Mumbai monsoons are famous for various reasons - romance, tea, fritters, and congested roads. However, barring the traffic jams and potholes, this season is loved and enjoyed by many. Everyone has their own way of making memories during monsoons, and television's iconic couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are also at it. This duo is known for their epic romance and how they could not take advantage of this romantic atmosphere.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen soaking in the beautiful moment by breaking into an impromptu dance by the beach. Dressed in yellow pants and a cape with a white crop top, the Naagin 6 actress looked pretty while Karan exuded his charm in black pant, white tee and a baby pink shirt. They truly are the 'IT' couple and were also bestowed with the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards for Super Stylish TV Couple.

Watch the exclusive video of Tejasswi and Karan here

A few days ago, the Dance Deewane Juniors' host hinted at doing a monsoon song. Is this video a clip from that monsoon song? Will it feature Tejasswi Prakash? Time will tell.

On the other hand, both Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are on a career-high. The Love School host is currently seen hosting kids' reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors, and is seen sharing a great camaraderie with judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. Apart from that, he will also be seen in a Bollywood film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

When Karan came to receive Tejasswi after her late-night shift

Talking about Tejasswi Prakash, she is shooting for her supernatural show, Naagin 6. She plays the role of a shape-shifting serpent, and a day ago, Karan came to pick her up from the set after her late-night shift. Tejasswi couldn't stop jumping with joy at this gesture by her better half. Her happy dance was loved by the 'Tejran' fans.

The duo is extremely active on social media and the video of Tejasswi eating momos was also shared by Karan. While he couldn't stop teasing her for the quantity she ate, his mom came in Tejasswi's support and asked Karan to not nudge her.

