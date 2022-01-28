EXCLUSIVE: Vidrohi actress Hemal Dev applauds OTT platforms; Also throws light on mental fatigue

Hemal Dev, who plays the role of Kalyani in the popular television show Vidrohi, recently opened up on the digitalization of the entertainment industry. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her views on the digitalization of the industry. She said, “The entertainment industry is definitely going through a revolutionary phase. I feel OTT platforms have made everything easily available to a lot more of the crowd than before.”

She added, "The importance of watching something on a big screen has reduced to a certain extent. More than reduced, I would like to say that there is only certain kind of content that now people want to watch.

“There is a better differentiation in the type of content now people would rather watch on a 60 ft screen, mobile phone or a TV screen. In a way it's a good thing that there are films being made for the OTT separately or for commercial purposes on the big screen," she added.

She feels that the OTT platforms have brought together a very important change, “Now films are made for the kind of medium that they are suitable for. I think I am totally for the digitalization of the industry.”

"As an actor and as someone who is a part of the entertainment industry, I feel it's a good thing as now content can be specifically made for the medium. People beforehand decide what they want to make and they make it in a certain zone itself that it's suitable for the kind of audience that they are catering to.” She added, “If it's an OTT film then it will be made in a way that suits the OTT audience. Making a film for the big screen is magnificent in its own zone. Digitalization has made it possible that even makers are thinking that what kind of audience they are catering to,” she added.

She also talked about the situation of mental fatigue caused due to fast pace of work. She said, “Mental fatigue is existing in all the industries at the moment. The pace of working has increased to a level that nobody imagined.”

Hemal said, "Every human being has to give their 200 percent if they want to achieve and make a mark. There is a lot of mental fatigue but at the same time I feel that internet has made it possible for people to explore a lot of relaxation options such as methods where they can completely rejuvenate themselves like yoga and pranayama.” She added, “With the click of a button, we can meet mentors from all over the world. We have many ways to fight the mental fatigue. Its an age of revolution in all senses, not just competition and mental fatigue but being able to meet people all over the world who can help you fight the stress and mental fatigue you are dealing with.”

Talking about mental fatigue, Hemal Dev said, "It's a personal thing for each human being. For me, it has a lot to do with understanding and remembering who I am and what I am here. I believe in law of attraction and knowing what exactly my goals are and reminding myself of those. For me dealing with mental fatigue is always about reminding myself exactly what my ultimate goal is. It helps me to handle the scenario when things get tough."

Amid COVID-19, she feels extremely fortunate to be working. "Every single day, I have been working in Vidrohi and I believe I am super lucky to work unless I had to do something else and I had taken an off," she said. "Talking about personal time, I feel the kind of personal time I got for one and half years during COVID-19 and the lockdown, pretty much compensated for a lot of personal time I would require for the upcoming months. I would not need them or ask for them while working in Vidrohi," she added.

She concluded, saying, “I feel COVID-19 gave a lot of us the perspective. I was more than happy when I signed the show and I was working every day because I dreamt and waited to do something for so long in times of COVID-19. I did only one film and was fortunate to do that as well. It's called Power Play, it's a Telugu film. When I got Vidrohi, I was super delighted and I have no complains when it comes to me time or personal time left because of COVID-19.”



