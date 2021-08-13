EXCLUSIVE: Wonder boy Yagya Bhasin gets felicitated by Maharashtra Governor: ‘I felt like I was on Cloud Nine’

The popular actor from Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, Yagya Bhasin has been recently felicitated the Governor of Maharashtra. The honors were done by Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, as he encouraged Yagya to work hard towards his goals. Yagya expressed his excitement on visiting Raj Bhavan and expressed gratitude to all his directors and producers.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he said, “It was an honour to meet him. I felt like I was on Cloud Nine. When I got the invite, I was pleasantly surprised and couldn’t hold my excitement for long. I was eagerly waiting for the day to come. I went to meet him along with my parents. We discussed my work and also my education. He praised my work and also encouraged me to work harder. We went to Raj Bhavan and this was my first visit to the place. At this moment I would like to thank all my directors and producers with whom I have worked with and also thankful to my parents who have always supported me to follow my dreams. I will work harder to make my parents prouder. It was an honour to be felicitated by the Maharashtra Governor.”

Yagya Bhasin made his mark in the acting field with the shows like Mere Sai, Krishna Chali London, CID, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. He was also felicitated by his school St. Agnes English High School and also by the Uttarakhand Community, Mumbai. He was last seen in the television show Yeh Hai Chahatein.

