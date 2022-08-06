Friendship Day 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Shakti Arora, Ashi Singh, Aparna Mishra reveal names of their best friends

The most special for celebrating the bond of friendship is Friendship day. Around the world, people are celebrating the day dedicated for friendship. Television actors are not an exception. On this special day, Telly actors Shakti Arora, Ashi Singh and Aparna Mishra talked about their best friends and how they will be spending the day in conversation with Pinkvilla.

Shakti Arora, who essays the role of Arjun in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya mentioned, "Good company means great memories. There's a couple - Mahavir and Asha, my wife and I have been friends with for more than 12 years. I feel the memories you create with your friends while travelling, stays with you forever. We have travelled around the world with Mahavir and Asha. The best part is we share a great bond, common interests and we are like a family now. We believe that all adventures are better when we enjoy them together. This year, I don't have any plans yet for friendship's day because I will be shooting for Kundali Bhagya, but we will get together soon and celebrate. Also, my fans are my friends and I would also like to wish them a very Happy friendship day!"

Ashi Singh, who essays the role of Meet in Zee TV's Meet mentioned, "These days good friendship bonds need lots of nurturing and when your sibling is only your best friend, there is nothing like it because they know you in and out. My sister Kashish is my best friend and even though she is younger than me, we share a bond like best friends. In fact, we always share everything with each other. Whenever we go out, we enjoy ourselves a lot with all of my other friends together, there is no filter in our conversations. I am really lucky to have found a best friend in my little sister. I don't have any plan as such for friendships day, but if I do, it will be incomplete without Kashish.”

Aparna Mishra, who essays the role of Shahana in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, also said, “I call someone a friend when that person is true to you and stands up for you in every given scenario. Friends are people who do everything they can to make sure you stay safe and I met my best friend, Krishna Kaul, on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. We absolutely love each other’s company and spend a lot of quality time on the set. In fact, post-shoot as well, we both keep going out for dinners and long drives. While we fight and play tricks on each other, I truly feel safe when Krishna is around me and the occasion genuinely makes me feel grateful that I have a friend like him in my life. Over the years, we’ve always gone out for dinner on Friendship Day and this is what we plan to do in 2022 as well.”

