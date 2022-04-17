India's Got Talent 9 EXCLUSIVE: Divyansh and Manuraj on winning the show & working with Rohit Shetty in Cirkus

As India's Got Talent came to an end today, the team of Divyansh Kacholia (beatboxer) and Manuraj Singh Rajput (flautist) were announced as the winners of the ninth season. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Divyansh admits that they were expecting to win the show. “We did as we were really consistent throughout the season. Whatever we were performing, we wanted to level it up in the future episodes and worked really hard for that. We didn't sleep much and tried to practise as much as we could. So we did expect that we would win,” says the winner.

Divyansh and Manuraj’s pairing was made on Sony TV’s reality show, and the duo will be working together in the future too. “We are collaborating on my beatbox album, where Man bhai will be playing some parts in my album, and I will be playing some parts in his album too. So we are really looking forward to taking this legacy forward, and are ready for world domination,” says Divyansh.

Reportedly, Rohit Shetty had offered the duo a chance to work on his next directorial Cirkus, which is headlined by Ranveer Singh. “We have started working on it. Badshah bhai asked us to make the WhatsApp group, so we did and the work has already begun on that. It's a really big thing for us to get such a big break in Bollywood by such a big director. It’s a huge opportunity and we will be putting our best foot forward,” says Divyansh.

Manuraj says they are very excited to work on Cirkus. “Imagine coming from a small town, winning the show, and then getting to work for a movie. We are very happy, and I hope we do good work in the future too,” says the flautist.

He is also all praise for India's Got Talent Season 9’s judges Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah. “Kirron ma’am is like a mother to us, and treats us like her family. The first golden buzzer that we ever got was from Badshah sir, Shilpa ma’am would often salute us for our performance, and Manoj sir would make us feel like a brother. So all the four judges are like family for us, and would encourage us a lot,” Manuraj concludes.

