Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants REVEAL if they are open to doing Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16; EXCLUSIVE

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 (JDJ 10) will premiere in a few hours. The new season is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi, and the celebrity contestants are Shilpa Shinde, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gunjan Sinha, Zorawar Kalra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma, Ali Asgar, and Mr. Faisu. Now, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked a few JDJ 10 participants, if they are open to doing Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 next, here’s what they had to say.

Paras Kalnawat - Definitely. If it knocks on my door then definitely I will say yes to it.

Zorawar Kalra - I have done Bigg Boss as a guest on the show twice now, a great fun experience. (But) I don’t think I can live without my phone for that long. I have a business to run, which is in ten countries. So I might not be able to go in there for long, but I don’t mind going as a guest for a day.

Gashmeer Mahajani - No, I am not. Not at all. Over my dead body.

Niti Taylor - I don’t know, let's see. I honestly don’t know, but let's see.

Amruta Khanvilkar - No. You need to take permission from my husband and only then I’ll be open for the next season of Bigg Boss.

Dheeraj Dhoopar: If i’ll be ready for it, then definitely yes, otherwise no. I am still getting into that zone. This is my first reality show, so let's see how I will grasp things. Never say never, but I think I am not ready for it yet.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde, who has been a part of Bigg Boss in the past, when we asked her to pick a choice between Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, she chose the Salman Khan led reality show. “First Bigg Boss, and then Jhalak,” Shilpa signs off.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

