Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii EXCLUSIVE: Rinku Dhawan says 'Chhaya is a part of me, I've come across such mean people'

Rinku Dhawan, popularly remembered as Chhaya from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, is beyond happy with the announcement of the show's rerun. Rinku can't wait to plan something special and watch the first episode with the team. Talking about the iconic show's return, Rinku exclusively told Pinkvilla, "I am feeling as iconic as the show. I did this show 14 years ago and now along with the old audience, the new audience will also get to watch it. It can surely be seen on other platforms, but watching on TV adds another element. It's a wonderful feeling. Our show is returning. What more could we ask for?"

Rinku Dhawan on her Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii co-actors

"I remember all my co-actors from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and they are working even now. Be it Ali Asgar, Kiran Karmarkar, Sakshi Agarwal, or anyone, they have the same zeal that they had back then, in fact, more than that. Prabhat Bhattacharya and Kiran were a terror on sets, and I met Prabhat with the 'maala' around his neck in ISKCON and I joked, 'You really needed this.' It's good to see everyone do so well for themselves," shared Rinku.

On how the team is planning to watch Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's first episode

Rinku Dhawan added, "I am definitely going to connect with a few of them, who I am still in touch with. Gautam Chaturvedi is someone who will arrange for everything. He always takes the charge and communicates with everyone. It's not like we haven't stayed in touch, we have been there for each other. Even today, when I go on sets and meet some DOPs, I'm like, 'Oh, we've worked together.' So, it's not just the actors but we developed a solid bond with the production and direction team as well."

On playing a negative character

"Chhaya was my first attempt at a grey-shaded character. I enjoyed the character so much, and even the industry loved watching her, so much so, that I have been offered similar roles. I just kept going on, and never looked back, and I love doing it. Chhaya is my first breakthrough from a positive to a negative character," said the actress, who is currently seen in Appnapan… Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan.

On seeing her older self on TV

"I watched my first show Swabhimaan, I was like 'yuck, I looked so bad. My voice is so thin and how am I saying the dialogues.' So, obviously, you look back and sometimes even wonder 'Why did I do this show and why didn't anyone tell me to stop?' I am trying to analyse because you have evolved. I would like to say that I have grown better than I was before. Sometimes I also feel, 'Oh, what trash work I have done!' I've done Kahaani scenes in such a manner that I look and say, 'Chiee, what did I do?' As a character, I was doing that but somewhere, there'll be some reality. Characters like Chhaya may have existed somewhere and that's why somebody must have seen and thought about writing such dialogues. Back then, I was 22 or 23 but my peer group wasn't of that age group."

"I lived in a Punjabi joint family, and every character from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii existed in my house. That's why I could relate so well to it. I feel like going back and telling my mother (not quoting the relative) Why is she so mean? In my own family, I have come across such mean people. Chhaya is a part of me. It's a double whammy for me because Kahaani is returning and I am also returning with a new show by Balaji," concluded Rinku Dhawan.

