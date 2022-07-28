Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's Kiran Karmarkar: Our acting was subtle, nowadays it's very fast & dramatic; EXCLUSIVE

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is all set to make a comeback on the Indian television screens after 14 years. The makers of the show have decided to re-run the old episodes for its ardent fans. The entire cast of Ekta Kapoor's series is excited about this news. The team might even have a reunion to watch the first episode together. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii will air on Star Plus from Tuesday, August 2, onwards. It will have an hourly run from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Pinkvilla exclusively interacted with the male lead, Kiran Karmarkar, and he had some really interesting things to say. He explained how the industry functions now versus how shows were shot back in the time. Read below:

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Kiran Karmarkar talks about what sets his show apart from the other shows. "The shooting style and technique of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was very different. Even the acting pattern was very distinct. It was very subtle and slow, compared to the current shows, which are very fast and loud. Even the shoot is done very dramatically and the acting is also very dramatic. Additionally, the story is also very high-voltage. Our stories used to be in tandem with the show's title, Kahaani 'Ghar Ghar' Kii, simple household stories, where there wouldn't be 10-15 vamps walking around. Let's see how the audience responds to the re-run."

On actors and shows not having recall value anymore

"There are many shows and many other options and therefore there is no recall value. Films are being promoted on a very large scale. Watching films, web series, is a part of life, earlier, a person barely watched one film in a month because there weren't many multiplexes. Today, the number of channels has increased and so have the shows, so many OTT platforms, and multiple projects on that, what will the audience watch? That's why the shelf-life has also decreased and shows wrap-up in a year or two," said the 64-year-old.

Kiran Karmarkar talks about shows winding up in 3 months

The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor shared, "I have seen shows winding up in 3 months. The production houses set up such lavish sets that they are unable to even recover that amount. Imagine, we used to shoot Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii in Balaji office's building. We had taken an entire floor that had a hall and two small rooms. We shot our entire show in that space. There was no set. The height of the ceiling was just a little bit more than our average homes. Now, people build palaces and even that turns out to be less for them. So, such big set-shows also wrap up within three months."

