Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted contestant Pratik Sehajpal to make a comeback on the show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most challenging reality shows on Indian television, given its format. The stunt-based show is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty and is the highest-rated in the reality genre. Ever since Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 went on air, it has been winning hearts. The show has A-listed celebrities as contestants, who perform some high-octane stunts to conquer their fears and in the hope of winning the show. Out of the 14 contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 4 have been eliminated and the remaining 10 are in the race to win.

Good news for Pratik Sehajpal's fans

Last week, Pratik Sehajpal was evicted after he aborted the elimination task. However, as per Pinkvilla's trusted sources, Pratik is all set to make a comeback on the reality show. He will be returning to compete with the other contestants. This news may bring a wave of excitement among Pratik Sehajpal's fans. Talking about the stunt that Pratik aborted, he felt dizzy and complained of vertigo after sitting on the rotator cliff which was set in the middle of the sea. There were three rotator cliffs and the contestant had to jump from one cliff to another and remove the flag one by one.

About the task that Pratik aborted

Pratik Sehajpal was in the elimination with Kanika Mann and Jannat Zubair. Kanika managed to pull one flag while Jannat fell from the cliff after she lost her balance while moving ahead. Jannat failed to climb up again and therefore jumped into the sea. Pratik was offered guidance by Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host, Rohit Shetty, and he assured to give his hundred percent to the stunt. Upon reaching there, he couldn't do it. Rohit asked Pratik to say the word 'abort' if he wished to give up, and thus, the task was called off, and Pratik got eliminated.

Talking about the show, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, and Shivangi Joshi got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 before Pratik.

