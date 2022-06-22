Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rubina Dilaik on tough contender & Abhinav Shukla's 'you can do it' mantra; EXCLUSIVE

Television actress Rubina Dilaik is one of the talented artists and a tough woman with high virtues. The actress' strong personality came out during her tenure inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, which eventually led her to the winner's trophy. Rubina won the fourteenth season and became the apple of the loyalist Bigg Boss fans, who cheered for her win. After Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik has added another feather to her cap, by participating in another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Talking about her preparation for the show, she exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about who does she think as her competition, husband Abhinav Shukla's advice, and a lot more: Read on:

Rubina Dilaik's name was speculated almost every year to have been participating in this show. What made her say yes to the show this year. "Now is the right time for me to take up the show as I am mentally and physically prepared to take up this challenge. Mystically, it happened that things fell in place at the right time, and I am here in South Africa, doing Khatron Ke Khiladi," said the actress.

Abhinav Shukla's advice for Rubina Dilaik

Actor and Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla was a strong contender last year and was even applauded by host Rohit Shetty on numerous occasions. Speaking about what advice he gave her, Rubina said, "'You can do it.' I was so nervous and petrified as I was diving into the unknown. The fear of the unknown is always overwhelming and he said that 'you can do it and you will do it, and just keep this in mind.'"

Rubina Dilaik on bonding with her co-contestants

Everybody out here is pretty chilled and has great camaraderie on the sets. We also perform stunts and have a healthy competition here. We also make sure that we cheer and pep each other. There is so much positivity around that everyone gels up along with everyone. I have been able to connect well with Nishant Bhat, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, Sriti Jha (she's also a fun girl) Pratik Sehajpal, Jannat Zubair, Faisu, 'saare hi achhe bachhe hain.' I've almost taken everyone's names (laughs).

Rubina Dilaik thinks Tushar Kalia is a tough contender

Everyone's a competition here, everyone's got their strong points but overall if I assess everything, Tushar Kalia is a strong contender.

Celebrities often talk about the challenges they want to overcome with Khatron Ke Khiladi but Rubina feels her fears are for her to be met on the show. "There will be a lot of unsaid challenges that I will want to overcome with this show. I have a lot of phobias and I don't plan to spill them here because they are yet to be met on the show (laughs) I'll keep it till there only," quipped the actress.

Adding further about host Rohit Shetty, Rubina Dilaik said that he guides and advises them at every step, and they intend to complete this journey with lots of adventure and laughter.

