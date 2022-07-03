Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Promo: Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal & others get into a 'Tug of war'; Who will win?

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is being filmed currently in Cape Town. The first episode premiered yesterday on the 2nd of July, 2022 and the show started with a bang. The contestants of this season were seen performing gruesome stunts. The first episode is proof that the audiences are surely going to be on the edge of their seats in the upcoming episodes. The participants are also sharing their pictures and videos on their social media handles to stay connected with fans. The contestants have been capturing all the unique experiences and are sharing them with their fans.

Today Colors TV shared another promo on its Instagram handle and captioned it "Tug of war mein apni smartness se kiya khiladi girls ne inn boys ko out Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, aaj raat aur, har Sat aur Sun, raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot". In this promo, the girls' team - Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Chetna Pande, and Erika Packard, and the boys' team Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, and Nishant Bhat. The girls' team is seen teasing the boys with their looks and the boys' team is losing to the girls.

Click here to watch the promo

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shoot will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. The contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Highlights from Episode 1 of Rohit Shetty's reality show