Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Rithvik Dhanjani looks dapper as he marks his presence in black blazer set; PICS

Popular actor Rithvik Dhanjani played a crucial part in Ekta Kapoor's iconic show, ‘Pavitra Rishta’, for almost two and a half years and received many accolades and fame for his exceptional performance. Post that, the actor made his name by anchoring several reality shows. He was seen as a host in numerous shows like India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz, and So You Think You Can Dance. Rithvik knows to don multiple hats but pulls off all with equal panache. While style dabbles between classics, chic and casual, he also doesn't shy away from dialing up the drama or glam quotient with his outfits.

Speaking of which, Rithvik Dhanjani looked handsome as usual as he marked his presence at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards on June 16. Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards night was no less than a big celebration that witnessed several top-notched celebs marking their presence in their best stylish avatar. Pinkvilla's first-ever award show was held at JW Marriott in Mumbai and was a star-studded celebration where top personalities belonging to different sectors graced the event. Rithvik Dhanjani donned a black suit for the event and looked dapper as she posed for the pictures.

Check out Rithvik's PICS here-

About Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards:

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards celebrated the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields and not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. The jury consisted of topnotch personalities like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, and Ali Abbas Zafar. They picked nominations for every category except the reader's choice male and female.

Other celebs from the television industry who made a glamourous appearance at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards were Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Urvashi Dholakia, and more.

