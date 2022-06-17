Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana shares a glimpse of his 'golden moments' from event; Watch

June 16, 2022, marked a special day for Pinkvilla as the first-ever awards titled, 'Pinkvilla Style Icons' were hosted in Mumbai. The awards night was a starry affair and many popular stars graced the red carpet of the event. From Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Ayushmann Khurrana to television stars like Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nakuul Mehta, and many others attended the star-studded event.

Now, Ayushmann shared a sneak peek of the fun he had at the star-studded event on his social media handle. Sharing the video, the Vicky Donor actor captioned it: "Golden moments at #Pinkvilla awards." In it, the actor is seen entering the location and greeting his fellow industry colleagues at the event. Later, the Bala actor also heads to the stage to collect the Super Stylish Actor (Male) Reader’s Choice award. In Ayushmann's video, one can also hear Harry Styles's popular track, Golden, playing in the background. For the awards show, he sported an all-black outfit and looked handsome.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was recently seen in Anek alongside J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra. It was directed by Anubhav Sinha. Next, he will star in Junglee Pictures's comedy Doctor G starring Rakul Preet Singh alongside Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. It is scheduled to be released on 17 June 2022.

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor also has Anirudh Iyer's An Action Hero and will feature Jaideep Ahlawat as the lead character. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. It is slated to release on the 2nd of December 2022.

