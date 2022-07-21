Sudhanshu Pandey on songs these days: There isn't any recall value, people dance to it & forget; EXCLUSIVE

Sudhanshu Pandey is winning hearts with his performance as Vanraj Shah in the numero uno show, Anupamaa. The actor has impressed everyone with his acting skills, and along with that, he is also known for his melodious voice too. The former member of Band of Boys, Sudhanshu Pandey may have diverted his focus to acting but never let himself away from music. Sudhanshu is working on a song for him and is waiting for things to align, post which, he will release his music video.

Talking about his single, Sudhanshu Pandey exclusively told Pinkvilla, "At the moment, I am aggressively trying to figure out a solo single for myself. I've actually identified the song and working on it. By God's grace, everything will fall in place and I will record a song and make a music video very soon." Sudhanshu feels that the current scene in the music industry is very "bad" and very few have managed to stand out to get their songs noticed.

Sudhanshu Pandey shares his opinion on the current songs and music videos

The Anupamaa actor shared, "The exclusivity has died down because the number of songs and videos coming up now are unreal. There are millions of channels and on them, there are crores of songs. So, the exclusivity of any particular band or group has died down. There are very limited people who have been able to cut across the whole clutter and make it to an extent where people notice them."

Talks about Band of Boys

Sudhanshu Pandey recalled the Band of Boys days and stated, "When we came out with a band we had become a rage across and even in abroad. That was something else. The whole experience of being in the band and being loved, and the way we worked was completely different. It was on an international level. Even today, people are only making remix of old songs because there is no recall value of any of the new songs. They make new songs, people dance to it and forget it the next day, that's how bad the situation is."

