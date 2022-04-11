EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa’s Sudhanshu Pandey on playing Vanraj: Allows me to explore multiple aspects of masculinity

The daily soap has been winning hearts with the performance of the cast including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khana, Alpana Buch and others. The lead characters of the show have a massive fan following on social media. Now the makers of the show are coming up with Anupama – Namaste America, a reprised version of the show, created exclusively for the streaming platform, which will offer viewers a closer look at Anupama’s life a few years into her marriage.

Talking about the mini web-series, Sudhanshu Pandey opened on playing the lead and his experience of working for the OTT platform. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he shared, “One of the biggest differences between acting for OTT and television is that, for television, you play a character for a very long time. If you do not enjoy the character, then it becomes very taxing. I feel grateful that I was given a character like Vanraj, who has so many shades and layers. His relationship with every single character reveals a different side to him, which is unique. It allowed me to explore multiple aspects of masculinity in each episode. In Anupama- Namaste America, viewers will see the formative years of Vanraj’s character and am sure that they will enjoy him.”

The 11-episode prelude to the television series Anupamaa will see Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead character on television, reprise her popular role along with Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays her husband, Vanraj Shah. The two will be seen recreating their bittersweet chemistry in the prequel. The mini-series Anupama- Namaste America, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on April 25.

