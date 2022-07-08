Superstar Singer 2: Taapsee Pannu recalls her first meeting with Mithali Raj; EXCLUSIVE

Superstar Singer 2 will see Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and former Indian Women's Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj on the show this weekend. The duo will be promoting the film, Shabaash Mithu, and along with them, women achievers from the field of sports will be seen cheering for their favourite contestant. Leaving no stone unturned, the contestants will entertain everyone with their magical voices. Contestant Rituraj will be seen singing the song ‘Mitwa,’ which leaves Taapsee Pannu spellbound and calls him a big 'dhamaka.'

Versatile actor Taapsee Pannu will also be seen sharing her experience of stepping into the shoes of former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj for her film ‘Shabaash Mithu.’ "The biggest challenge was playing cricket. We all have watched cricket as it is loved so much by all Indians, but I have never even held a bat in my life before I signed the film. When I was told by the makers that they are making a biopic on Mithali’s life I jumped right into it. Somewhere I knew that I have to do a lot of hard work for the film. The journey from learning to hold a bat to acing Mithali's favourite shots and playing with season ball on a pitch was an experience of a lifetime. I don’t think I have done so much hard work in any other film in my life neither I have felt this level of pressure because while we were shooting the film she was playing and preparing for the World Cup. I had a lot of responsibility on my shoulder to project someone on screen who is there playing and people are watching her and know her. This film will not be remade or a film on Mithali’s life will not be projected again. Thus this pressure was on me throughout the process of making this film," shared Taapsee.

She also narrated her first meeting with Mithali Raj, and added, "When I first met Mithali I realised that I have to not only work hard on the field but also have to do a lot acting as her personality is poles apart from my personality. She is calmer, less expressive and more of an observer. On the other hand, I am more of a talker (laughs). I connected with her on one thing, even before this film was offered to me, I read one of her interviews where she was asked who is her favourite male cricketer, and at that time there were no talks on a biopic being made on her. But I connected on this because even I get the same kind of questions like who is the male actor I would like to work with, but the vice versa I have never seen this being asked to a male actor. And, then I got to know about the women’s cricket team and about her. Even I was not aware of the Indian Women's cricket team and I feel really guilty about it. And that is the sole reason why I am giving my 100% to the film so that more and more people get to know the story behind the team which made us proud globally.”

