EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu wants to be a part of Avengers: ‘I want to play a superhero of Indian origin’

Even while Taapsee Pannu is busy with the promotions of director Srijit Mukherji’s Shabaash Mithu in which she plays Mithali Raj, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress elaborated on her wish to play a superhero. “Please ask Marvel na. I am telling you, this is the only wish list I have. People keep asking me what is your dream role, who do you want to work with,” shares the Pink actress.

Taapsee further adds, “I have only one dream role, and one dream right now where my work is concerned - I want to be a part of Avengers, I want to play a superhero of Indian origin. That’s all I am trying to manifest. So if anyone tells me a way to go about it, I will follow it.” Meanwhile, we had recently reported that the actress confirmed producing another project, after Dhak Dhak. The new one will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Taapsee had unveiled the trailer of Shabaash Mithu recently, which has received an encouraging response from the audience. “Mithali Raj. You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend. Woman who redefined “The Gentleman’s game”. She created HERSTORY and I’m honoured to bring it to you #ShabaashMithu 15th JULY 2022,” she captioned the trailer video on Instagram.

Furthemore, Taapsee also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline with Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The shooting for the film has already begun, and the team will be leaving for their international schedule soon.

