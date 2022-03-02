Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: 'Was shocked', says Neha Dhupia on being trolled for 'Her Choice' remark on Roadies

Neha Dhupia made her debut in the television industry with the youth-based reality show Roadies. The actress was one of the gang leaders and was appreciated by the audience for being her real self as well as standing for the 'right' when required. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla for Woman Up Season 3, the model and gorgeous actress opened up on her Roadies journey and also shared her reaction to being trolled for her viral statement.

Talking about her taking up the show, Neha shared that she had asked the production to say no, but things changed when she met the team. She was the only gang leader along with three male leaders. She was asked if she was worried about how the audience will perceive her on the show. Neha Dhupia shared an incident on a plane when a person approached her and told her that she is an inspiration. She said, “If I, just being myself, can inspire a lot of people, you don’t have to become me, you have to just be yourself. I am not just going to sit and say nothing.”

On being asked about the trolling she faced for her comment on Roadies Revolution that had gone viral on social media. She said, “I was shocked and taken aback. If it's between domestic violence, not even about infidelity, but the choices that you make, then you're going to be questioned on domestic violence. I mean, you can't raise your hand on anyone, was the point that I was trying to make. It got misconstrued and that's absolutely fine. But my point is that the most important thing is that when it comes to trolling, there's no end to it. And what made me angry was when they go on your children, on your family or when they take you down. It's not like, it's the last time I'm going to get trolled, It's not like the first time I was trolled. But, having said that, I have to tip my hat to some of them because they're hilarious. On a bad day, when you sit and watch them, I'm like where's this talent, some of them should actually be in legit writing."

See completed interview of Neha Dhupia here-



