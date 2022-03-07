Women's Day EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi says women should be celebrated everyday; Adds ‘Womanhood is a blessing’

International Women's Day 2022 is around the corner, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi opens up on how she is going to celebrate the day, her inspiration, and more. She states that her mother is her inspiration. “On Women’s Day, I celebrate with her and I give the whole day to her. I take her out, we do a lot of things, so I try to make it super super special for her. I think, there is no one particular day, everyday is special for everyone and for women specially, so I will try to make it special and do something more,” says Shivangi.

She further adds, “I think women should be celebrated everyday, and not one day, ki us din ko leke main kuch rakhun, ya sirf usi din ki significance ho, usi cheez ko leke. It’s not like that, I celebrate it everyday, and womanhood is a blessing.” Meanwhile, Shivangi is busy shooting for Balika Vadhu - Anandi Ka Naya Safar, which is the digital version of the show. It’s second season ended it’s TV journey last month.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shivangi had opened up about the sudden end of the TV version of the show. “I think it has not ended, it is coming on OTT. So I don’t think end-end raha hai. The reason it ended on TV is because they wanted to continue the journey further on OTT. So that has continued,” the actress had said.

