5 upcoming Pakistani dramas that will make Ramadan 2025 more lively; Sajal Aly's Dil Wali Gali Mein and more

Pakistani dramas are not limited to the native audience but hold a special place among Indians as well. Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's starrer Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is one of the latest examples proving the Indian audience's love for Pakistani shows.

This time, Pinkvilla brings a list of 5 upcoming Pakistani dramas to watch this Ramadan.

1. Dil Wali Gali Mein

This upcoming drama stars Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail. We are eagerly anticipating this exciting pairing! The two talented actors previously charmed audiences in the immensely popular drama series Zard Patton Ka Bunn. Now, they are set to reunite for a cute romantic-comedy drama that is generating buzz as the potential standout hit of all the series premiering this Ramadan.

HUM TV has already announced the show and fans can't wait to have them back on the screens. Dil Wali Gali Mein is written by Zafar Mairaj and directed by renowned Kashif Nisar.

2. Shair

This drama marks the maiden collaboration of Sarah Khan and Danish Taimoor. The actress' first look from the show is already out. With fire in her eyes and charm on her face, fans are expecting her to be playing a strong character in Shair.

Touted to be an epic saga, it will air on ARY Digital. Although premiere details are yet to be revealed, it is expected to be released ahead of or during Ramadan.

Advertisement

3. Tere Anay Se Season 2

The beloved characters Raniya and Maheer make their much-anticipated return! Raniya, a smart and spirited girl from a small town, finds herself frequently at odds with Maheer, the cherished grandson of Khala Amma.

Their contrasting personalities create a delightful tension that entertains throughout the season. Fans can look forward to more of their playful banter and the heartwarming moments that unfold within their loving family dynamic.

4. My Dear Cinderella

Khaqan Shahnawaz and Zara Peerzada are joining forces for an exciting new project titled My Dear Cinderella, a delightful family comedy that is set to deliver lots of laughs and heartwarming moments. Khaqan, known for his charming performances in various Ramadan dramas, is teaming up with the talented Zara for the first time. Their collaboration has generated a lot of buzz.

5. Rakshi Sweets

Rakshi Sweets is one of the most anticipated dramas this Ramadan, as it stars Sehar Khan and Khushhal Khan in the lead roles. Sehar, who is celebrated for her performance in Fairy Tale, is joining forces with Khushhal for their first on-screen collaboration. Fans are buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await the chemistry that this fresh duo is sure to bring to the screen.

Advertisement

Under the direction of Shahid Shafaat, the drama is poised to offer a delightful blend of comedy, romance, and intricate family dynamics.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!