9 TV Actors who played top historic Indian characters: Siddharth Nigam as Ashoka Samrat to Anushka Sen as Jhansi Ki Rani

Have you ever felt goosebumps watching historical characters fighting for justice, or boldly declaring their command? Over the years, there have been quite a few outstanding performances from a handful of TV actors that perfectly brought historical characters to life.

The Hindi Television industry has been a treasure trove of many daily soap operas, reality shows, crime shows, and more, but what left a lasting impression on audiences is their historical shows, and their impeccable characters. These TV shows are not stretched for years but depict how these different stories played a crucial role as a foundation of Indian culture. Historical TV shows are the best way to entertain and educate the audience, and in the whole journey, the characters portrayed by some famous actors have always had a strong impact.

9 Actors playing top historic Indian characters

Now, let’s have a look at some best TV actors who have gained recognition for their strong performances as historic characters.

1. Siddharth Nigam

The fourteen-year-old Siddharth Nigam starred in a historical show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, depicting the life and struggles of young Ashoka. Siddharth Nigam's performance, depicting Ashok’s struggles to rise to power as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, left the audience spellbound. The dialogue deliveries, and impressive action sequences, made Siddharth Nigam one of the most popular TV actors who can take the audience back to the historic times.

2. Aditi Jaltare

The famous historical show Punyashlok Ahilyabi starred Aditi Jaltare playing the role of a strong-headed woman- Ahilyabai Holkar who supported the welfare of people. With the support of her father-in-law, Ahilyabai Holkar fought the norms in a patriarchal society and positively contributed to the benefit of the people. Aditi Jaltare’s performance as Ahilyabai Holkar captured the audience's hearts. The show also helped the actress learn many positive values and changed her life for good.

3. Pankhuri Awasthy

Pankhuri portrayed the role of Razia Sultan in the &TV show of the same name. This show follows the journey of a girl who was declared the rightful heir to the throne by her father. Razia Sultan’s story struck a chord with the audience, and Pankhuri's performance made the show more memorable. The actress's potential to put up with this powerful historical character was truly commendable, and her dedication to learning sword fighting, and horse riding, gave a realistic touch to her role.

4. Faizal Khan

Who can forget Faizal Khan’s role as young Maharana Pratap? The Sony TV show- Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap starred Faizal Khan in the lead role. It represented the young Maharana Pratap, as a dutiful son, strong ruler, and powerful warrior. The actor’s dedication, and potential to play such a crucial historical character are unforgettable and remain fresh in the audience's hearts.

5. Adnan Khan

When reminiscing about the powerful rulers in Indian history, one name that has always been consistent is Ashoka, Isn’t it? Adnan Khan played the role of Ashoka in the Color show Pracchand Ashok. The actor’s strong portrayal of the fierce character kept the audience stuck to their screen and took them back to the ancient era.

6. Rajat Tokas

Rajat Tokas stands out for his portrayal of Akbar in the Zee TV show Jodha Akbar. His strong personality and way of delivering dialogue made the Akbar character more engaging. Apart from Akbar, Rajat Tokas has also portrayed many historical characters like Chandra, and Prithviraj Chauhan, becoming one of the audience’s favorites.

7. Paridhi Sharma

Paridhi’s strong portrayal of the Rajput Princess- Jodha in Jodha Akbar won many hearts. With her captivating performance, the actress left an incredible mark on historical TV shows. Paridhi's role has everything; from impressive sword sequences to carrying the heavy jewelry, showing her dedication, and passion towards her character.

8. Anushka Sen

We all remember the line- Jhansi Ki Rani aai, bhaag firangi bhaag, Right? And how can we forget about the actor who played the role so perfectly, and bravely? Anushka Sen, a package full of talent, played the role of Rani Laxmi Bai in the Colors TV show- Khoob Ladi Mardaani- Jhansi Ki Rani. Anushka’s portrayal of Laxmi Bai's journey from being a simple girl to becoming one of the strong historical figures is still fresh in our hearts.

9. Rudra Soni

The Indian Television actor- Rudra Soni nailed his role as Peshwa Bajirao. The actor went through intense training to perfectly capture the essence of Peshwa Bajirao’s energy, and bravery. The story of a strong warrior who always stood up for what he truly believed in and was known for his rapid decision was perfectly brought to life by Rudra.

These 9 actors who portrayed the role of historic Indian characters are unforgettable and will always be remembered for their strong performances, and unique personalities, which made the historic shows worth watching.

