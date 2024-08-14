Happy Birthday Gautam Rode: Pankhuri Awasthy converts sad poem into a happy one to wish hubby; Shares celebration video

Actor Gautam Rode celebrates his birthday today. On the special day, his wife Pankhuri Awasthy dropped a heartwarming wish to make the day extra special. Along with her heartwarming wish, she also shared with fans a glimpse of how they celebrated Rode’s birthday at home, in the presence of family members.

Sharing a glimpse of their intimate celebration at home, Pankhuri Awasthy posted a video featuring their twin babies, Gautam's parents, and a beautifully crafted poem dedicated to her beloved.

In the video, the family can be seen gathered around, enjoying a simple celebration. Pankhuri starts the video by wishing her hubby happy birthday. Then they cut a homebaked cake and feed each other, their twin babies, and their parents. Gautam Rode goes around taking blessings from his parents.

Pankhuri's birthday message was nothing short of poetic, as she expressed her love and admiration for Gautam through a heartfelt verse. In her words, “My North, my South, my East and West, My working week and my Sunday rest, My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song; ….. My Heart, its beats and the walk along .. My country, My home and My kin, My Sun, My Moon and the day within, My ocean, My Wind, My Mountain and its Peak, My questions and the answers I seek, My endless thoughts, My empty canvas, My me, My you and my Us.”

Advertisement

Check Pankhuri Awasthy’s post here:

She continued writing, “Happy Birthday @rodegautam ! I love you so much that I converted a sad poem into a happy one!! I love you.”

Fans of the couple showered birthday wishes on the Suryaputra Karn actor. The immense love from the netizens shows the strength of his fanbase who made the day more special with their wishes.

For the unversed, Gautam Rode and Pakhuri Awasthy got married in 2018. In 2023, their family became complete when they welcomed twin babies, Radhya and Raditya into their lives.

Pinkvilla wishes Gautam Rode a happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa opens up on current relationship status with ex-husband Rajeev Sen: 'Puraani baato ko..'