Aapka Apna Zakir, Aug 24: Raghav Juyal takes an indirect dig at Ektaa Kapoor's show Naagin; here's how

Aapka Apna Zakir, led by Zakir Khan, has been immensely loved by the audience ever since it started airing. In today's episode (August 24), the special guests on Zakir's show were Gyaarah Gyaarah actors Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa. While talking to Zakir, Raghav indirectly took a jibe at Naagin.

As soon as Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa graced Zakir's show, all three complimented Zakir for his show and his beautiful show set. Talking about the same, Raghav indirectly took a jibe at Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin and said, "Bohot acha lagta hai ki TV pe kuch fresh dekhne ko mil rha hai, Varna vahi naag se nevla, nevle se naag, vahi dekhe jaa rahe hai. Itna fresh concept hai yeh."

(I feel nice that something fresh is airing on TV; otherwise, it's always snake and mongoose. This is such a fresh concept)."

Along with Zakir, the show also features Rithvik Dhanjani, Shweta Tiwari, Gopal Datt, and Paresh Ganatra as special entertainers. Pointing at them, Raghav continued, "Thank god you all are profound artists and actors, and you are doing the show; it's new and fresh. Thank you very much, TV, for bringing this."

In the same episode, Zakir and his team, along with Gyaarah Gyaarah actors Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa, also did a shayari competition where Shweta and Kritika's shayari dropped jaws.

Advertisement

Raghav Juyal has been getting massive appreciation from the audience and industry for his marvelous acting mettle in the thriller Kill. His standout performance has been in the spotlight ever since then, and fans are really looking forward to his next venture, Gyaarah Gyaarah.

For the uninformed, Gyaarah Gyaarah is slated to release on ZEE5 on August 9, 2024. In the series, Raghav Juyal portrays the role of Yug Arya, while Kritika Kamra plays Vamika Rawat, and Dhairya Karwa stars as Shaurya Attwal. Directed by Umesh Bist, this thriller is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain. The trailer of this web show was released on July 24, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kill actor Raghav Juyal calls himself 'biggest example of outsider' as he counters nepotism debate; says 'can't go in complain mode'