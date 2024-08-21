Aapka Apna Zakir Promo: Raghav Juyal shares how his mother benefits from his stardom; shares embarrassing mom-ent

Aapka Apna Zakir is charming the audiences with its simple and relatable format. The show, which witnesses several celebrity guests tuning in with the host and his four panelists, has extracted many interesting revelations and anecdotes from these famous faces.

In the coming episode, the viewers will see the actors of web show, Gyaarah Gyaarah- Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa collaborating with Zakir Khan on his comic caper. While in a candid conversation with the presenter, they will also engage in funny games and will share some intriguing life stories.

The fresh promo of Aapka Apna Zakir gives a glimpse of what spectators can expect from the show. It highlights Raghav’s amusing tale about how his mother sometimes leaves him embarrassed.

The teaser begins with Zakir Khan talking about how mothers are habitual of telling everything to their husbands. He states, “Mummiyon ki ek khaas baat yeh hai ki unhein chhoti si bhi baat batao toh woh dodh kar apne husband ko bata deti hain (Mothers have a special quality- they run to tell even the smallest of things to their husbands) .”

On hearing the host, Raghav relives one particular incident from his life where his mom left him in an awkward state by taking advantage of his fame. The actor goes on to narrate how his mother starts bargaining whenever he accompanies her to a shop.

He quotes, “Mummiyan embarrass bhi kar deti hain kabhi kabhi. Jaise mein kabhi kisi shop mein jaun. Wahan par sab shop wale aajate hain ‘arey Raghav sir, photo’. Utni der mein ‘bhaiyya ab toh sahi rate laga dena’ (Sometimes, mothers make you feel embarrassed also. For example, when I go to a shop, people rush to click pictures with me. In the meantime, my mom be like, ‘Brother, get the right rate now).”

Advertisement

The caption of the promo reads, “Iss hafte #AAZ ke manch par Raghav ne share ki apne mom ke saath huyi ek embarrassing story! (This week, Raghav shared an embarrassing story with his mom on the stage of #AAZ ).”

Here’s a look at the recent teaser of Aapka Apna Zakir:

Aapka Apna Zakir premiered on August 10 and airs every weekend at 9.30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed on Sony LIV.

The show features stand-up comedian and poet Zakir Khan as the host. He is joined by his four panel members: Shweta Tiwari, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gopal Datt and Paresh Ganatra.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 to be launched on THIS date: Report