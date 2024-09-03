IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack - Did you know Rajiv Thakur balanced shooting of series with Kapil Sharma's show? Actor reveals MAJOR deets

Rajiv Thakur is best known for his role in the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. He has proven his versatility as an actor in Anubhav Sinha-directed IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. However, did you know that his shooting dates for the series were clashing with his Kapil Sharma show dates?

During an interview with ETimes, Rajiv Thakur was asked about his first-day experience of shooting for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack series. He revealed, "I was touring with Kapil Sharma in the USA. My dates were clashing with the IC shoot. I used to do Kapil’s shows on Friday and Saturday in different cities in America. Then I used to take Sunday morning flight and reach India on Monday afternoon."

The comedian who will now be seen in the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, also spoke about the exertion he underwent. This was because he was continuously traveling back and forth between India and America. His voice was anyway becoming heavy. That fatigue lent itself well to the character as well.

The Great Indian Kapil Show star also added, "I think God paved the path for me. I was a bit worried because I had not done any workshops for this character. I was afraid that I was going to waste a golden opportunity like this."

For the uninitiated, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on true events. The series puts a light on the horrific, heartbreaking events that took place in 1999 when an Indian Airlines was hijacked. It was traveling from Kathmandu to Delhi. The passengers were under the custody of the hijackers for 7 days, as per a News 18 report and the pilot was pressured to fly the plane to different destinations.

