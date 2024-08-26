The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is approaching, and devotees are buzzing with excitement for Lord Ganesha’s arrival. Rithvik is getting into the spirit by crafting his own eco-friendly Ganpati idols at home and encouraging his fans to create their own as well.

The Aapka Apna Zakir panelist took to Instagram to share his excitement about the festival and posted a picture of himself crafting a Ganesha murti. He urged his followers to try making their own idols or opt for eco-friendly options if they can’t.

He wrote, “Bappa aala re…The most therapeutic time of the year starts today…I start making my Ganesha today and helping as many as I can, to make theirs. I strongly urge you to please try experiencing idol-making yourself and if you cannot. I plead you to only buy an eco-friendly murti.”

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 7. The festival involves setting up clay idols of Ganesha, chanting hymns, offering prayers, and fasting. Sweets like modak, thought to be Ganesha's favorites, are distributed. The festival concludes on the tenth day with a procession where the idol is immersed in a river or sea, known as visarjana.

On the work front, Rithvik Dhanjani has appeared in several daily soaps like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Bandini, and Pavitra Rishta. He has also hosted various reality shows, including India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz, and So You Think You Can Dance.

Rithvik is currently appearing in the Aapka Apna Zakir show, led by Zakir Khan with other panelists including Shweta Tiwari, Gopal Dutt and Paresh Ganatra.

In yesterday's episode, Neeti Mohan, Jubin Nautiyal, and Shekhar Ravjiani were the special guests. During a music discussion, panelist Rithvik shared a humorous anecdote about learning guitar in college to impress girls.

Rithvik shared, “Par ye sach baat hai ki har college mein jo ladka guitar bajata tha matlab alag hi famous. Bhai maine khoob guitar seekha, phir guitar ke baad tabla bhi seekh liya, mouth organ bhi baja liya sab baja liya. Ladki nahi pati. (In college, any guy who played the guitar was instantly famous. I learned guitar, tabla, and mouth organ, but despite all that, I still could not impress girls.)”

