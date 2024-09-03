Aapka Apna Zakir PROMO: Shweta Tiwari RECREATES iconic Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's DDLJ scene with Sonu Sood; WATCH

Aapka Apna Zakir comedy show is enjoying the limelight because of Shweta Tiwari's presence. The makers posted a new promo where she is seen recreating Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's iconic dialogue from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge with Sonu Sood. The video will surely make you pause and re-watch the same.

As per the latest promo of Aapka Apna Zakir, Sonu Sood is the new guest on the sets. Host Zakir Khan is seen telling Sonu, "DDLJ ka woh joh dialogue hai." (That dialogue of DDLJ.) The hint was clear—he wanted Sonu and Shweta to recreate Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's scene from the film. The actress is then seen walking with a lot of sass and Sood says, "Oye mud ja, mud ja oye (Hey! Turn around.)

Tiwari is shown paying no heed to the actor and walks off like a boss. Well, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995) has been one of the finest movies of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The Aditya Chopra-directed romantic drama went on to receive the status of a cult classic. The evergreen movie has been re-released even in theaters.

To talk about Shweta Tiwari, she manages to ooze oomph even at the age of 43, and how! The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress manages to give young stars a run for their money. According to a Times Of India report, she begins her morning skincare routine with cleansing, toning, and moisturizing.

Shweta, who is a doting mom to Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli, also indulges in physical activity daily, as she feels it is important for her skin. She also likes to keep herself hydrated and apply haldi on her face and also Multani Mitti for that perfect glow.

It was seen in the earlier episode of Aapka Apna Zakir that she set the stage on fire with her OG moves on Raveena Tandon's lit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The Mohra actress could not stop from commenting, "Mujhe zindagi bhar ka trauma hogaya hai" (I’ve been traumatized for life.)

Indeed! Shweta Tiwari ensures that her presence always takes center stage because she is the queen of good looks and talent.

