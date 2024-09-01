Aapka Apna Zakir: Karisma Kapoor reveals if anyone from 'Kapoor Khandaan' ever stopped her from working; 'Yeh sab baatein...'

The judges of India's Best Dancer Season 4 appeared on Aapka Apna Zakir as guests. The episode was high on entertainment and laughter, from fun moments to surprising revelations. Host Zakir Khan amped up the fun quotient by introducing hilarious segments for Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis. Meanwhile, the standup comedian asked the Dil Toh Pagal hai actress if there were any restrictions on the women of the Kapoor family.

Zakir also asked whether she was allowed to build her career and step out of the house to become an actor. To this, Karisma stated, "Yeh sab baatein hain ki mujhe allow tha ya nahi tha. Jab meri mummy ki shaadi hui aur Neetu aunty ki shaadi hui, unka choice tha ki unko ghar basana tha, bachche karne the aur career achha hua tha. Unka choice tha."

(These are all matters whether I was allowed or not. When my mummy and Neetu Aunty got married, their choice was to settle down, have children, and have a good career. It was their choice).

Further, the Murder Mubarak actress added, "At the same time, Shammi uncle aur Shashi uncle ki biwiyan jo thi, Geeta Bali ji aur Jennifer aunty, unhone kaam kiya shaadi ke baad. Toh aisa kuch baat hai nahi ki Kapoor family mein shaadi ke baad kaam nahi kar sakte yaa Kapoor ladki kaam nahi kar sakte. Aisa kuch nahi tha."

(Shammi uncle and Shashi uncle's wives, Geeta Balo ji and Jennifer aunty, they worked after marriage. So there is no such thing as one cannot work in the Kapoor family after marriage or that a Kapoor girl cannot work. There was nothing like that).

Karisma went on to emphasize that she had a passion for acting, so she stepped into the acting industry. She elaborated on how the case is similar to Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Shifting her focus on Riddhima Kapoor, LoLo explained that the former did not have an interest in acting, so she did not build her career in this field. Lastly, the actress asserted that no one in her family has ever stopped anyone from working.

