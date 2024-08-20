Aapka Apna Zakir Promo: Zakir Khan mocks his appearance in latest shayari aimed at people taking advantage in love

Zakir Khan’s debut TV outing, Aapka Apna Zakir, is clicking well with the audiences. The show, which is full of comedians’ observational humor and relatable anecdotes from celebrity guests, is all set to amp up the entertainment element on the coming weekend with Zakir unleashing his poetic side.

In the forthcoming episode of the comedy talk show, Zakir Khan will welcome the actors from the recently released OTT series Gyaarah Gyaarah, namely Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa.

The latest promo of Aapka Apna Zakir posted on the official Instagram handle of Sony TV gives a glimpse of what the viewers can expect from the show in the coming times. It showcases the host saying his signature shayari.

Zakir Khan, who is a commendable poet also, reads an amusing poem based on girls reaping benefits from their male friends, who have a crush on them. He also takes a funny dig at his looks in between.

The teaser begins with the entertainer welcoming one and all to his ‘shayari ki mehfil (gathering of poetry).' He says his first and drops a punch to mock his appearance. Zakir states, “Mehenga hun apni soch mein, shakal par mat jana (I am expensive in my thinking; don’t go on my face).”

He continues, “Ki mehenga hun apni soch mein, sasta nahi hun mein. Yeh na samajhna ki ishq se wabasta nahi hun mein. Aur mere qareeb aa jati ho tum use jalane ke waaste. Tumhare ex tak pohochne ka rasta nahi hun mein (I am expensive in my thinking; I am not cheap. Don’t think I am not connected with love. And the way you get close to me to make him jealous. I am not the route for you to reach your ex).”

The comedian’s heartfelt poetry made his four panelists stand from their seats and applaud for him. The caption of the promo reads, “Kitnon ne relate kiya Zakir ke iss shayri se? Comments mein batao! (How many of you related to Zakir’s poem? Tell us in comments!)”

Here’s a look at the recent promo of Aapka Apna Zakir:

Aapka Apna Zakir sees stand-up comedian and poet Zakir Khan stirring up candid conversations with the celebrities who grace the stage to promote their films and web series. He is joined by his four panel members: Shweta Tiwari, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gopal Datt and Paresh Ganatra.

The comedy program premiered on August 10 and aired every weekend at 9.30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed on Sony LIV.

