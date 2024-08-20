The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 to be launched on THIS date: Report

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 is all set to roll on the floors soon. The earlier season of The Great Indian Kapil Show resonated with fans who cannot wait for the release of another season with fresh new episodes. Read ahead for more details related to the launch date of the comedy-centric show.

According to a report by India Today, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 show is all set to hit the floors on September 21. The new episodes would stream every Saturday. A source close to the publication revealed that The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 makers have shot with the entire cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. A short break was taken because of the Raksha Bandhan festival. The makers of the comedy show are all set to resume filming now and would welcome other Bollywood stars.

The source further told the publication, "The format of The Great Indian Kapil Show will be the same and even the airport setting. However, the team has also planned a few new elements to add to the un of the show. The cast and crew were excited to be back on the stage and are raring to bring audiences another laughter-filled session."

A while back, Kapil and Sunil Grover were seen at the Art Of Living Ashram in Bengaluru before they resumed shooting for the comedy show. Kapil had also resorted to Instagram earlier to share the happy news with his fans that his show is back. He had posted a celebratory picture with the full cast and crew around a cake, symbolically representing new beginnings. The cake had the logo of the show and got a sweet touch to the entire occasion, giving a representation of new beginnings.

For the unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 will showcase Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Rajiv Thakur. Talking about the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma show, the sets were graced by the biggest Bollywood stars. There was Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Deol, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh.



