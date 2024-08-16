Raghav Juyal shares SHOCKING reason for not accepting Bigg Boss offer, reveals whether he will return to TV shows

Raghav Juyal recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limachiya’s podcast where he spoke about his journey in television and the transition to films. Raghav also opened up about why he is not doing Bigg Boss and whether he will return to television shows or not.

In a recent interview with Bharti and Harsh on their podcast, Raghav Juyal shared why he has consistently turned down offers to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss. He mentioned that despite repeated requests from the show's producers, he chose to decline due to personal reasons and certain reservations.

Instead of being part of a reality show, Raghav prefers to express himself through his craft, whether in acting classes or on screen through his craft. Additionally, he emphasized that with numerous projects including films and series in progress, he is deeply committed to his work in cinema, which continues to be his true passion. However, the Kill actor did not rule out a potential return to television and said that if he gets time he would definitely like to be back on television.

Raghav Juyal is one of television's most beloved personalities. He first captured hearts as a contestant on Dance India Dance Season 3, where his performances became fan favorites, ultimately earning him a spot as the third runner-up.

Following his success on the show, Raghav transitioned into acting and hosting, quickly becoming a standout host on Star Plus’s Dance Plus, known for adding an extra layer of entertainment to the show.

Advertisement

He made his film debut in 2014 with Sonali Cable alongside Rhea Chakraborty and has since appeared in various Bollywood dance and comedy films. Recently, his acting prowess in Kill and Gyaarah Gyaarah has been widely praised.

ALSO READ: Ashnoor Kaur & Anita Hassanandani star in new show Suman Indori, premiering Sept 3; Watch PROMO