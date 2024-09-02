Aapka Apna Zakir: Shweta Tiwari recreates Tip Tip Barsa Paani in front of Raveena Tandon; OG's comment will force you to re-watch

Shweta Tiwari set the floor on fire in today's episode (September 1) of Aapka Apna Zakir. She recreated Raveena Tandon's iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra with Rithvik Dhanjani. The segment featured Bollywood's evergreen queen, Raveena, who made a brilliant comment after seeing Tiwari's dance.

Host Zakir Khan ensured that fans get the perfect surprise. Shweta Tiwari recreated Raveena Tandon's OG dance number from Mohra- Tip Tip Barsa Paani. She sizzled in a yellow saree, recreating the original look of the actress.

Rithvik Dhanjani played the part of Akshay Kumar, giving a hilarious touch. The sensuous dance by Shweta and Rithvik's funny antics made Raveena say, "Matlab mujhe zindagi bhar ka trauma hoh gaya hai. Aisa version Tip Tip Barsa Paani ka maine life mei aisa nai dekha. (I am traumatized for life. I haven't seen such a version in my life of Tip Tip Barsa Paani.) Actually, it was very funny guys. Fantastically done."

Water kept getting sprinkled from the top and the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress danced with a lot of oomph and grace. She channeled her inner goddess that screamed of sensuality at its peak. Her dance was so good, that you would feel like recreating Tip Tip Barsa Paani with your beloved.

Talking about the hit dance number, it was a part of Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon's film Mohra released in 1994. The peppy track was crooned by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. It was seen in Aapka Apna Zakir, Rithvik kissed Raveena's hand, and the scene would surely send shivers down your spine.

Coming back to Shweta, she has been the life of the comedy show Aapka Apna Zakir. She has created a household name for herself with her work of art. She gives young actresses competition even at the age of 43. The stunning mother of Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. Her 5.6 million fans cannot stop praising her for looking like 23. And how?

The full cast of Aapka Apna Zakir also danced on Chalo Ishq Ladayee and made it a night to remember. Watch the show on Sony LIV every weekend at 9.30 pm.

