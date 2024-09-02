Aapka Apna Zakir: Raveena Tandon reveals secret to her magical onscreen chemistry with Govinda; 'Aapko jab makeup nahi...'

Bollywood's 'Mast Mast Girl' Raveena Tandon graced the latest episode (September 1) of Aapka Apna Zakir. She went candid about her acting career and spilled beans about her experience shooting with different actors. The Patna Shuklla actress also spoke at length about her magical chemistry with Govinda. Recalling the films she did with Chi Chi, she emphasized how emotions reflect naturally without makeup and much effort.

Raveena Tandon said, "Pehle toh main yeh kahungi ki jo aap subah so ke uth ke aate ho set pe, aapko jab makeup nahi karna padta, aapko ek comfortable silk cotton ki saree pehen ni padti hai aur bas aapko emote karna hota hai, wo ek naturally aata hai (First of all, I will say that when you wake up in the morning and come on the set, you don't have to wear makeup, you have to wear a comfortable silk cotton saree and you just have to emote, that comes naturally)."

She further stated how difficult it was for her to shoot in leather boots and a leather ensemble in the scorching heat. The actress also sheds light on how it feels to film in a chiffon saree while managing the extreme cold weather when the male leads wear sweaters and other warm clothes.

For the unversed, Raveena Tandon and Govinda have worked together in various hit films such as Aunty No. 1, Waah! Tera Kya Kehna, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare among others.

Take a look at one of the promos of Aapka Apna Zakir here:

Hosted by Zakir Khan, Aapka Apna Zakir is a chat show that premiered on August 10, 2024. Karan Johar was the guest in the pilot episode. So far, several celebrities have appeared as guests, including Stree 2 actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Vedaa stars John Abraham and Sharvari, and many others.

In the show, Rithvik Dhanjani portrays Zakir's cricket acquaintance, while Shweta Tiwari plays the stand-up comedian's neighbor. Further, Gopal Datta and Paresh Ganatra join the other two as the panelists. The show airs new episode on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 PM on Sony TV and SONY LIV.

