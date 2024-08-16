Aapka Apna Zakir PROMO: Vikrant Massey’s casting story draws amusing comment from Sunny Kaushal

After garnering huge applause and thunderous laughter on his stand-up acts, Zakir Khan is getting love and recognition for his witty one-liners and humorous punches on his debut TV show, Aapka Apna Zakir. The comedy program, which sees various celebrities gracing the stage to promote their upcoming films and web series, has started on a great note.

In the coming installment of the show, Zakir Khan will be hosting Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba cast members: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. The trio, currently receiving rave reviews for their acting prowess in their recently released film, will be engaging in a fun-filled conversation with Zakir.

The official Instagram handle of Sony TV has uploaded a promo wherein audiences get to witness a hilarious part from a forthcoming episode of Aapka Apna Zakir. It revolves around Vikrant’s amusing casting tale and Sunny’s funny revelation.

The teaser starts with Zakir asking Vikrant Massey to shed light on how he landed his first role while being in a washroom queue at a cafe. Vikrant went on to narrate, “Pali Hill mein ek restaurant hai aur wahan ek washroom ki line thi. Wahan ek offer mila mere pehle TV show ka jo main kiya. (There is a restaurant in Pali Hill where I was standing in the washroom queue and received my first TV show offer.) And then the journey began from there.”

Gopal Datt, who is one of the panel members, intervened to question what Vikrant was actually doing in that queue that got him a role.

Sunny Kaushal then commented, “Yaar hum toh casting ki line mein susu rok ke rehte hain. (And here we are, controlling our bladders while waiting in the casting line.) His remark left everyone in stitches.

The caption of the promo reads, “Vikrant Massey ki kahani ki shuruat bhi unhi ki tarah unique hai! (The beginning of Vikrant Massey’s story is as unique as him).”

Aapka Apna Zakir will see the stand-up comedian as the host, along with an ensemble cast, promising a laughter riot for the spectators. Shweta Tiwari will essay the role of Zakir’s neighbor, while Rithvik Dhanjani will portray the character of his cricketer friend. Paresh Ganatra will be shown to have an interest in food and money, and Gopal Datt will play the role of Zakir’s buddy, who is eager to get married.

The show premiered on August 10 and airs every weekend at 9.30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed on Sony LIV.

