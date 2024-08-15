Aapka Apna Zakir: John Abraham has PERFECT relationship advice for everyone; watch

Team Vedaa, comprising John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, and Abhishek Banerjee, was the latest guest on the Aapka Apna Zakir show. The standup comedian and show host asked John to give some relationship advice to everyone, and his answer will leave you in shock. Read ahead to know what the actor had to say about relationships.

The makers of Aapka Apna Zakir released a promo featuring the star cast of Vedaa. In the video, Zakir can be seen asking John Abraham, who is happily married to Priya Runchal, "Relationship advice maang rahe hai aapse basically (Asking for relationship advice.)" John quickly replied, "Mujhse? Saal mei maine buss 3 din holiday lia hai. (From me? I've only taken three days of holiday this year.)"



Zakir reacted to John's statement, saying, "Mei thoda aaaram karne ke liye soch raha tha, aise aise log aa gaye, pura mood kharab kar dete hai. (I was thinking of taking a little rest, but these kinds of people show up and completely ruin the mood.)"

John has had a successful marriage with Priya Runchal. The duo had an intimate wedding ceremony in 2014 and completed 10 years together on June 6, 2024. The wife of the Vedaa actor is an investment banker and had posted an array of snaps with her fit as a fiddle husband on social media. She had posted a snap of a balloon that had "Happy Anniversary" written on it. She had also shared pictures of a pesto pizza slice.

Talking about John, he was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, and Vedaa is his latest offering. He has done a series of brilliant films in the past, some of them being- Dhoom, Jism, Garam Masala, Taxi No. 9211 Baabul, Kabul Express, New York, Dostana, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Desi Boyz, Housefull 2, Madras Cafe and Race 2.

To learn more about Aapka Apna Zakir, it has the perfect slice-of-life comedy with Khan being the perfect host while Shweta Tiwari, Gopal Datt, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Paresh Ganatra add the perfect dash of entertainment. Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, and Shraddha Kapoor were the first guests to grace the show sets, and they revealed varied instances from their life journeys.

