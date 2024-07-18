Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE: Romit Raaj on reuniting with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Garvita Sadhwani; 'It was a pleasant surprise'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has kept its fans glued to the TV screens. The show recently witnessed Rohit Poddar's re-entry into the show. Actor Romit Raaj has been roped in to play the character and has replaced Shivam Khajuria from the show.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Romit spoke about taking up the show, reuniting with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si co-actress Garvita Sadhwani, and more.

Romit Raaj on working with Garvita Sadhwani again in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Viewers liked Romit Raaj and Garvita Sadhwani in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, and now the actors have reunited for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Talking about the same, Romit Raaj said, "It's a good coincidence that Garvita & I are working together; we had a great time shooting scenes on our previous show. She and I have a great bond; she is one of my favorite co-actors. I never ever thought she and I would work again so soon; it's a pleasant surprise."

Take a look at Romit Raaj's special post from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sets:

Romit Raaj on pressures of replacing Shivam Khajuria in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Romit Raaj said, "Honestly, I take every show of mine with the same approach. I have to give my best and do my homework for the character I am playing and sincerely work hard on it."

Romit Raaj on taking up Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Romit said, "Rohit's role is fabulous, and YRKKH is a super special show. This show gives me another opportunity to work with Rajan Shahi Sir & DKP Team and that's what means a lot to me. Acting is my passion, and I am grateful to the makers for this opportunity. I want to live every day of my life in front of a camera, entertaining the audience."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars actors Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla in lead roles.

