Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Vishal Singh shares INSIDE PICS with Chirag Paswan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and more

On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the auspicious wedding knot in the presence of their family, friends, and a massive number of prominent people across the world. Among the A-lister guest list, Television actor Vishal Singh was also present and attended the grand wedding ceremony. Now, giving his fans and followers a sneak peek into the lavish occasion, Vishal dropped some new pictures.

Vishal Singh shares PICS from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding:

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishal Singh shared some pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Ashirwad ceremony. In these snaps, Vishal is seen posing with Chirag Paswan, Mukesh Ambani, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Jitendra, Ektaa Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani and a few others. Sharing this post, Vishal added "pink heart" emoticons in the caption.

Take a look at Vishal Singh's post here-

Reacting to Vishal Singh's post, Ektaa Kapoor wrote, "See my arm (laughing emoticons)." Praising Vishal Singh's look, Jayati Bhatia commented, "Bahut handsome lag rahey ho...loved the outfit..I m going today." Speaking about Vishal's look, the actor opted for an all-black look. He wore a black fully embroidered sherwani and looked handsome.

For the uninformed, the magnificent pre-wedding ceremony, wedding rituals, and post-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been in the spotlight for several months now. From PM Narendra Modi to all preeminent personalities from all over the world participated in Anant and Radhika's union. After a star-studded wedding and Shubh Ashirwad ceremony, the Ambani family is all set to host a grand wedding reception for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant today on July 14.

About Vishal Singh's work life:

Vishal Singh is among the prominent names in the telly industry and has a massive fan following too. Over the years, the actor has starred in numerous shows but rose to fame after playing the parallel lead role of Jigar Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

