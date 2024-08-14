Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah becomes owner of new car, co-star Nishi Saxena congratulates like this; See PIC

Anupamaa has been a solid reason for its actor to taste success and make a name for themselves. Their social media posts or any other development on personal front grabs headlines in no time.

Recently, Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal from the drama series bought a new car. Her co-actress Nishi Saxena alias Dimple congratulated her for the same, making the news public. The two share a close bond and are often seen hanging out together.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nishi Saxena uploaded a picture with Nidhi Shah while sitting in a car. The two exuded radiance in ethnic attires. While Nishi slayed in a red-colored outfit alongside matching jewelry and hair tied in a bun, Nidhi is looking pretty in a green-hued banarasi silk dress paired with complimentary accessories, including a silver signature nosepin.

While praising Nidhi on her achievement of buying a new car, Nishi wrote, “Congratulations for your new ride (party popper and red-heart icons).” Nidhi re-shared her story and expressed gratitude. She penned, “Thanks my love (red-heart icon).”

Take a look at Nidhi Shah and Nishi Saxena’s sweet exchange on Instagram here:

Nidhi Shah and Nishi Saxena’s friendship is truly admirable and completely opposite to what they play on the show. While in the daily soap, they have a bitter-sweet equation, in real life, the duo is inseparable. They are often spotted partying together and were even seen enjoying a vacation to Goa a few weeks back.

Shedding off their saree-clad reel image, Nidhi and Nishi were captured taking a dip in the pool donning stunning swimsuits. The off-screen camaraderie between the on-screen sisters-in-law never fails to win the hearts of fans.

For the uninitiated, Anupamaa has been running successfully for the last four years. It is doing exceedingly well on the ratings charts. The soap opera stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. Besides her, it also features Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma among others.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director's Kut Productions’. It airs every Mon-Sun at 10 pm on Star Plus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

